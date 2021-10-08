Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-10-21

YEREVAN, 8 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 October, USD exchange rate down by 1.57 drams to 479.30 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.43 drams to 554.41 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 6.65 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.55 drams to 653.05 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 51.84 drams to 27153.7 drams. Silver price up by 4.96 drams to 349.65 drams. Platinum price up by 167.02 drams to 15086.24 drams.