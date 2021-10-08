Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan flight of Armenia airlines postponed due to technical issues

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan flight of Armenia airlines scheduled for October 8, 08:20, has been postponed. ARMENPRESS reports Armenia airlines presented clarifications over the incident, according to which during the pre-flight checks a technical issue was discovered.

“For security considerations, the captain of the airplane made a decision to cancel the flight, guided exclusively by the professional conclusions of his own and the technical staff”, the airlines said.

The airlines informed that 110 passengers of the total 240 have already got tickets for the next flight.

At the same time, the airline assured that all the additional costs related to the flight - the COVID 19 test, hotel accommodation, all transportation costs have been covered by them.