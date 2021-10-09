Armenian Minister, Indian Ambassador discuss cooperation opportunities in the sidelines of North-South project

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan received Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal.

ARMENPRESS reports the Minister thanked the Ambassador for the opportunity to discuss issues related to the Armenian-Indian cooperation.

During the meeting, the Ambassador stressed that the Indian side is interested in infrastructure development programs in Armenia and will be glad to discuss cooperation opportunities in that direction.

According to the Ambassador, there are quite large companies in India that have succeeded in this direction, which can participate in the implementation of programs in Armenia.

Gnel Sanosyan highlighted the active work with the Indian side and the strengthening of the Armenian-Indian cooperation, emphasizing that the Armenian-Indian friendly relations have deep historical roots. During the conversation, the sides also referred to the investment program of the North-South road corridor, the opportunities provided by the port of Chabahar for Armenia.

An agreement was reached to exchange information and to discuss the opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the North-South Road Corridor investment program.