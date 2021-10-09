Georgian PM pays working visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Georian PM Irakli Garibashvili, who is in Armenia on a working visit.

Welcoming his Georgian counterpart, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia once again offered condolences on the tragic incident in Batumi and expressed solidarity with the Government of Georgia and the Georgian people. Nikol Pashinyan thanked Irakli Garibashvili for not canceling his visit to Armenia despite that emergency situation.

The Prime Minister of Georgia thanked the Armenian PM for his words of support.

Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili stated that the high-level intensive bilateral contacts testify to the dynamic development of the Armenian-Georgian relations and the high level of political dialogue.

The interlocutors discussed the agenda and prospects of Armenia-Georgia cooperation. The sides exchanged views on the regional situation and developments. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen friendly ties and agreed to continue the active dialogue.