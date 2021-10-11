Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Passenger bus plunges into river in northern China

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A passenger bus plunged into a river in China’s northern Hebei Province, the China Global Television Network reported.

The incident took place in Pingshan County, Shijiazhuang City.

“The number of casualties is not yet known”, the CGTN reported.

