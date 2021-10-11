Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Strong earthquakes strike off coast of Hawaii

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Two earthquakes struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, ABC news reported citing the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake had a magnitude of 6.1 and struck about 27 kilometers south of Naalehu.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 20 minutes later in the same area.

No Injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there was no tsunami threat.

 








