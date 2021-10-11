Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

France beat Spain in Nations League final

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. France won the UEFA Nations League final with goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe earning them a 2-1 win over Spain at the San Siro stadium on Sunday.

The first half was largely dominated by Spain, albeit without any significant goal chances.

"We showed our character against a very strong team. We never gave up," Reuters quoted Benzema as saying after the match.

Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal broke the deadlock in the second half with a low driven strike before Karim Benzema immediately equalised with a curler.

Mbappe then grabbed the winner, 10 minutes from the end, racing on to a through ball from Hernandez.

Earlier on Sunday, Italy had claimed third-place in the Final Four tournament by beating Belgium 2-1 in Turin.








