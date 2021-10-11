Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Coronavirus: 514,241 vaccinations administered in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. 514,241 vaccinations against COVID-19 were administered as of October 10, the Armenian healthcare ministry said. Out of this number 344,029 are first doses and 170,212 are second doses.

