Indicted former defense minister denies wrongdoing

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan has publicly denied any wrongdoing.

The indicted ex-minister’s lawyers released a statement saying that Tonoyan denies all accusations.

“After being relieved of duties as Minister of Defense, Davit Tonoyan refrained from making comments taking into account classified information and the interests of the Armenian national security and the inter-state relations. Today also Mr. Tonoyan is putting these interests above personal ones and doesn’t use the large volume of information he possesses for his own defense in the public dimension. Mr. Tonoyan is sure that the results of the examination conducted by specially skilled persons will give substantiated and impartial answers to the allegations on “poor-quality” and “not meeting technical requirements” armaments for the Armenian military,” the statement said.

Through his lawyers Tonoyan said he will fight for justice and to restore his reputation.

Former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan is under arrest on charges of embezzlement in an ongoing investigation into abuse of power and falsifications committed in the supplies process for the military allegedly during his tenure.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan