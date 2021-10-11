Armenia reports 601 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. 601 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 272,957, the ministry of healthcare reports.

5814 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 10.

891 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 249,158.

The death toll has risen to 5575 (26 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 16,997.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan