LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 October:

The price of aluminum up by 3.82% to $3034.00, copper price up by 2.59% to $9475.50, lead price up by 1.77% to $2237.00, nickel price up by 2.54% to $19370.00, tin price up by 1.39% to $36500.00, zinc price up by 2.67% to $3195.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.