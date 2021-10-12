Armenia considers introducing COVID-19 health pass

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. In an effort to increase the low vaccination rate, the Armenian healthcare ministry is developing a bill on introducing a mandatory coronavirus health pass for entry to cultural and leisure venues such as restaurants, concerts and other places, the healthcare minister Anahit Avanesyan said.

Speaking to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service and answering questions from social media users, Avanesyan said they are now looking at the experience of other countries where people are required to produce the health pass showing they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have had a recent negative test.

“We are collecting the experience on what kind of regulatory mechanisms must be in place and in two weeks we will have the preliminary draft decision,” Avanesyan said.

A similar regulation requiring employed citizens to produce a health pass twice a month will take effect October 14.