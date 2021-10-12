Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

At least 2 killed after plane crashes in residential area in California 

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. A light plane crashed near a high school, killing at least 2 in Santee, California, TASS reports citing NBC.

According to the aired footage, the plane crashed into residential buildings. Two houses caught fire. Fire and rescue crews are working at the site.








