Pashinyan congratulates Spanish counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sánchez on National Day, Pashinyan’s Office said.

The message runs as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Spain on the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain.

Armenia greatly values the Armenian-Spanish relations developing in the spirit of mutual understanding and friendship. I also appreciate your country’s support to the expansion of the Armenia-EU partnership.

I am confident that with joint efforts we will continue to develop and deepen our cooperation in the future for the benefit of our countries.

I wish you good health and all success, and continuous prosperity and progress to your country”.