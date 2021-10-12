Armenian Speaker of Parliament extends condolences to Georgian counterpart over Batumi residential building collapse
13:57, 12 October, 2021
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan extended his condolences to Georgian Speaker of Parliament Kakha Kuchava over the collapse of a residential building in Batumi.
“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the collapse of a residential building in Batumi which resulted in deaths and injuries.
I address my words of condolences and regret to you and the families of the victims.
I wish speedy recovery to the injured", reads the condolence letter.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
