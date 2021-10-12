Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Armenian Speaker of Parliament extends condolences to Georgian counterpart over Batumi residential building collapse

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan extended his condolences to Georgian Speaker of Parliament Kakha Kuchava over the collapse of a residential building in Batumi.

“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the collapse of a residential building in Batumi which resulted in deaths and injuries.

I address my words of condolences and regret to you and the families of the victims.

I wish speedy recovery to the injured", reads the condolence letter.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








