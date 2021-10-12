Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 October

Armenian PM in Moscow for Putin meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is in Russia on a working visit, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said.

Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

 

