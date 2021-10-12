Putin-Pashinyan meeting to be in format of conversation and working dinner, says Kremlin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held in a format of a conversation and a working dinner, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier the Prime Minister’s Office said that Pashinyan and Putin will discuss the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, as well as steps to strengthen stability, resumption of economic ties and current regional developments. The Armenian-Russian allied relations and cooperation in integration unions will also be discussed.