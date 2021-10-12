NK conflict remains unsolved – Pashinyan-Putin meeting takes place in Moscow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin took placein the Kremlin. ARMENPRESS reports, welcoming his Armenian colleague, the Russian President said that personal meetings are always effective for reaching necessary results.

“We will talk in both formal and informal environments, will have dinner, discuss current affairs, talk about prospects. We have the CIS summit coming soon, and we would like to achieve a consent over positions also over that issue, and naturally, over the main directions of our cooperation, including over the issue of the short and long-term normalization of the situation in the region. I am very glad to see you, you are welcome”, Putin said.

The Armenian PM thanked for the invitation, noting that this is alsready his 4th meeting with the Russian President this year. "I think such frequent meetings testify to the high dynamics of our relations and the mutual understanding of the importance of our strategic allied relations. Of course, dynamic processes are taking place in our region and all over the world, and it is very important that the allies meet often, talk, as you said, achieve a consent over positions. Of course, unfortunately, we can not talk about the full stabilization of the situation in our region. As you noticed, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unresolved, and it is clear that Russia, which is also an OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country, plays a key role in resolving the conflict and ensuring security in our region in general. Of course, all these issues are very important, they are key issues. I am very happy to discuss this whole agenda with you," Pashinyan said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is on a working visit to the Russian Federation.