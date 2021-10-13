Armenian healthcare minister to attend 3rd Eurasian Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan will depart for Russia to take part in the third Eurasian Women’s Forum.

The Forum will take place in St. Petersburg from October 13 to 15.

This year’s Eurasian Women’s Forum will focus on the role of women in efforts to build a stable and secure future. The event will take place under the critically important theme, “Women: A Global Mission in a New Reality”.

