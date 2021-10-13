Iran, Armenia must cooperate more closely in new regional realities – Prosecutor General

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Karen Andreasyan received on October 12 prosecutor General of Iran Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, who arrived in Armenia on a three-day visit, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Andreasyan highlighted the impact of the centuries-old Armenian-Iranian cultural ties on the current relations, which are based on mutual trust and respect, and presented the ministry’s priorities aimed at the anti-corruption policy, the police and judicial reforms.

The Iranian Prosecutor General thanked for the warm reception and stated that Iran and Armenia must cooperate more closely in these new regional realities. The Armenian minister shared this view and expressed readiness to make efforts for this purpose.

The sides discussed a number of issues relating to the cooperation in legal sector, as well as touched upon the opportunities of expanding and deepening the mutual partnership.

The Iranian Prosecutor General invited the Armenian justice minister to visit Iran. Karen Andreasyan accepted the invitation and asked Mohammad Jafar Montazeri to convey his invitation to the Iranian justice minister to visit Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan