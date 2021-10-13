COVID-19: Armenian health ministry reports 1217 new cases, 28 deaths

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. 1217 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 275,077, the Armenian healthcare ministry said.

8497 tests were administered.

The total number of recoveries reached 250,576 (521 in the last 24 hours).

28 patients died, bringing the death toll to 5646. This number doesn’t include 1231 deaths (3 in the last 24 hours) caused by co-morbidities.

As of October 13 the number of active cases stood at 17,624.

