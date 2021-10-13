Armenia supports India’s bid for permanent seat at UN Security Council

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and India are enhancing cooperation in various areas, and the foreign ministers of the two countries reached concrete agreements over the effective implementation of a number of projects.

Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Yerevan that the latter’s visit is a testament to the deepening and enhancing relations between the two friendly countries and peoples, and that the visit will boost the Armenian-Indian ties in all sectors.

“India is one of the most important partners of Armenia, and further strengthening of cooperation is one of Armenia’s foreign policy priorities. This is written in the government action plan,” FM Mirzoyan said.

The Armenian FM was pleased to note the agreements reached during the meeting, and reiterated Yerevan’s readiness to swiftly implement all agreements.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and India, and the Armenian FM attached importance to taking steps in the defense, political, economic and cultural sectors in order to elevate the relations to a new level.

“Our cooperation in international organizations will also continue to deepen, and mutual support will be strengthened,” FM Mirzoyan said, congratulating India for its productive chairmanship at the UN Security Council.

FM Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia’s support to India in the issue of becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Speaking about bilateral agenda, Mirzoyan noted that the cooperation between Armenia and India is developing in the areas of trade, education, culture, healthcare, science, defense and people-to-people exchanges. “In terms of bilateral cooperation our expectations are actually a lot higher. During this visit and meetings we reached concrete agreements in terms of more tangible and productive programs in a number of sectors,” he said.

The Armenian side also offered to hold bilateral political consultations and the meeting of the inter-governmental commission.

