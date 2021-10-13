COVID-19: Armenia to receive more Chinese-made vaccine doses soon

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will soon receive more Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC Director of Department of Epidemiology of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases Romella Abovyan said on Wednesday.

She didn’t specify the quantity, timeframes or the brand of the batch.

“We had a little problem regarding the quantity of vaccines, but now I can say we don’t have any problem at all,” she added. In addition, Abovyan noted that they are negotiating over a potential supply of Pfizer vaccines.

“We are engaged in active discussions in the direction of importing the Pfizer vaccine. I think soon authorities will announce the timeframes of its arrival to Armenia.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan