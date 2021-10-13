France working with Russia, US on long-term Karabakh agreement – Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, France, Russia and the US have been working with Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign a long-term agreement on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot said, reports TASS.

“I can assure you that we have been working with our Russian and American partners on the process of signing a long-term agreement over Karabakh”, she said.

Replying to the question of whether it is necessary to expect an acceleration of the work of the OSCE Minsk Group, the ambassador said that “the meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York demonstrates that intermediaries have started working actively”. “I think that Yerevan and Baku should move forward”, she added.