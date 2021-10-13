Goris-Kapan bypass to be ready by yearend

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Tatev-Aghvani republican significance road is currently being rebuilt and is expected to be completed by yearend 2021. The road will be a bypass for the M2 Goris-Kapan section, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan said in a statement on social media.

He said he personally visited the construction site in the evening of October 12 and saw that workers are exerting maximum effort to finish the construction in the defined timeframe. The government has allocated 5,25 billion drams for the reconstruction of the 43km section.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan