Potential Chabahar Port-Black Sea link through Armenia expected to increase turnover with Iran to billions of dollars

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia is working intensely to resolve the issues related to the Armenia-Iran road communication, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told Tasnim News Agency in an interview.

Grigoryan said the Armenian government seeks to complete the alternative road by yearend.

“We can say that this is generally a short-term issue. But there is another, more important project. In late September the Armenian government approved the North-South’s Sisian-Iranian border road project. This project is worth more than 1 billion dollars and will entirely change the region’s infrastructures. By implementing this program we also have in mind the idea of becoming a key infrastructure hub linking the Chabahar Port with the Black Sea. From this perspective we can say that this project will give great opportunity to increase trade turnover between Armenia and Iran,” Grigoryan said.

While currently the turnover between Armenia and Iran is in the hundreds of millions of dollars, Grigoryan says the figure should soon pass 1 billion dollars. Grigoryan noted that this will enable to increase the trade turnover to several billion dollars in the future. He said that Armenia and Iran have a broad circle of a positive agenda in bilateral relations.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan