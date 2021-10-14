ICJ holds hearings over Armenia’s request to indicate provisional measures against Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, is holding public hearings over Armenia’s request to indicate provisional measures against Azerbaijan.

On September 16, 2021, Armenia instituted proceedings against the Republic of Azerbaijan before the International Court of Justice with regard to alleged violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

Armenia also requested the Court to indicate certain provisional measures “as a matter of extreme urgency”, including the return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives from Azerbaijan, as well as the closure of the so-called “Military Trophies Park” in Baku.

The hearings will last until October 15.

Armenia is represented by a group at the hearings, which involves famous international experts who will help to present the country’s interests.

