Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss issues related to NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. A meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan took place on October 14 in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on the initiative of the Russian side.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press servic eof the MFA Armenia, the Foreign Ministers discussed issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, including the implementation process of the November 9, 2020 trilateral declaration.

Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan highly appreciated the Russian mediation efforts aimed at the ceasefire, and in the context of ensuring the security of the Armenians of Artsakh, emphasized the presence of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh.

At the same time, Minister Mirzoyan drew the parties' attention to the fact that some provisions of the November 9 declaration have not been implemented yet, emphasizing the need for a speedy and unconditional repatriation of the Armenian POWs and other detainees.

Referring to the meeting with the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in New York, Minister Mirzoyan once again reaffirmed that the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be carried out within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, based on the components and elements known to the parties.