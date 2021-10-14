Artsakh denies Azerbaijani misinformation – Defense Army strictly respects ceasefire regime

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Another "information" spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, according to which a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces was killed by a shot fired by the units of the Artsakh Defense Army at around 18:15 on October 14, is false and does not correspond to reality, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Minsitry of Artsakh.

“The border units of the Defense Army heard the voices of hot quarrel and fighting in the eastern part of the Artsakh Republic (Norshen village) during the mentioned period, which were followed by shootings’’, reads the statement issued by the Defense Minsitry of Artsakh.

Expecting an impartial investigation, the Artsakh’s Defense Army Command also stated that it respects the agreements reached and strictly adhers to the ceasefire regime.