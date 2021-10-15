LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-10-21

LONDON, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 October:

The price of aluminum up by 2.69% to $3172.00, copper price up by 2.93% to $9840.00, lead price up by 0.67% to $2260.00, nickel price up by 0.34% to $19260.00, tin price up by 0.62% to $36775.00, zinc price up by 3.90% to $3501.00, molybdenum price down by 2.70% to $45000.00, cobalt price up by 5.47% to $56300.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.