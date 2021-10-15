Armenian PM congratulates new Chancellor of Austria on appointment

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to new Chancellor of Austria Alexander Schallenberg on appointment, Pashinyan’s Office said.

“Your Excellency, please, accept my warmest congratulations on your appointment as the Federal Chancellor of Austria.

Armenia highly appreciates the deepening and development of the friendly relations with Austria. I am sure that with joint efforts we will further raise the mutual beneficial partnership between Armenia and Austria and will deepen our multilateral cooperation, which will at best contribute to the implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

I wish you good health and all the success to your important mission”, the letter reads.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan