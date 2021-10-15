Armenian healthcare ministry reports 1765 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. 1765 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 278,431, the Armenian healthcare ministry said.

The total number of recoveries reached 252,211 (881 in the last 24 hours).

15,616 tests were administered.

38 patients died, bringing the death toll to 5713. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1232 other persons infected with the virus who died from co-morbidities.

As of October 15, the number of active cases stood at 19,275.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan