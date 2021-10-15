Azerbaijani army opens fire at village in Armenia’s Ararat Province

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military opened fire at the village of Yeraskh in the province of Ararat, Armenia. The shooting occurred around 15:00, October 15, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

An Armenian military position located nearby was also targeted in the shooting.

The Ministry of Defense said that the villagers were unharmed. Armenian servicemen on-duty weren't injured either.

The only damage was inflicted to a farmer’s barn and grass piles, which were set ablaze from the shooting.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan