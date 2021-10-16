Iranian military’s chief of staff to visit Russia

TEHRAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Chief of Staff of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri will lead a high-ranking military delegation to Moscow at the invitation of Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, IRNA reports.

Major General Baqeri is scheduled to discuss and exchange views with the Russian officials on the development of cooperation and joint defense and military relations, the fight against terrorism and regional and international changes.