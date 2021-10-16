Healthcare authorities could require weekly testing of unvaccinated employed persons

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan doesn’t rule out the possibility of changing the frequency of the PCR test requirement for unvaccinated employed citizens from the current twice-a-month to weekly.

Speaking to reporters, Avanesyan stressed that the newly initiated requirement which came into effect October 1 is effective.

The ministry is now looking into the experience of other countries.

Speaking about the pace of vaccinations, she said that around 17,000 people got the jab on October 15 alone. “This is a repeating figure. This high indicator was maintained over the past week and we expect that the number of people getting vaccinated will further increase next week,” she said.

Avanesyan said the healthcare system is deploying around 1900 new beds for COVID-19 patients, but warned that resources aren’t unlimited.

“We must do everything we can to maximally suppress the spread of the disease in the next two or three weeks,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan