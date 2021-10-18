Preliminary results of Gyumri municipal elections released; incumbent mayor’s bloc wins

GYUMRI, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary results the Balasanyan Alliance led by incumbent mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan has won in the municipal elections of Armenia’s second largest city, with 9637 votes (36,59%).

The runner-up is the Civil Contract Party, which garnered 7785 votes (29,56%).

Four alliances and six parties were running for office in the election. The threshold required for alliances and parties to overcome was 6% and 4% respectively.

The Zartonk National Christian Party received 2793 votes (10,60%).

1333 voters (5,06%) cast their ballots for the Republican Party of Armenia.

Aprelu Yerkir party took 1489 votes (5,65%).

109,453 people were eligible to vote, but the turnout was only 24,14% (26,417 voters).

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan