Hanrapetutyun Party wins municipal elections in Meghri
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Hanrapetutyun party led by politician Aram Sargsyan won the municipal elections in the Meghri community, according to the Central Electoral Commission. Hanrapetutyun garnered 2133 votes.
The Civil Contract party received 1637 votes, followed by Azatakan party (716 votes) and the Aprelu Yerkir party (487 votes).
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 06.16.2021
