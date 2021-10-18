S&P’s Armenia rating to enable involving loans with lower interest rates – finance minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Receiving a rating from S&P Global Ratings and further improving it would allow the Armenian government to involve loans from international markets with lower interest rates, and the cost of involving loans for private organizations will also decrease, Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan said in an interview with ARMENPRESS.

“Major investment companies in international markets, who in turn trust their funds to private companies or governments by providing loans, based on a country’s increasing ratings are more willing to provide these loans and we as a society have savings,” Khachatryan said.

The more the country’s sovereign rating increases and risks drop, the more the cost of involving loans for private companies decreases, he said.