COVID-19: Another batch of Sinopharm vaccine delivered to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has acquired another batch of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19, a total of 200,000 doses, the ministry of health said in a statement today.

“The imported batch of the vaccine will soon be available at primary healthcare centers and mobile vaccination sites”, the statement said.

The following vaccines are available in Armenia: AstraZenca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, CoronaVac, Moderna.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan