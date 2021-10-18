Earthquake at Azerbaijan-Georgia border felt in Armenian towns
16:05, 18 October, 2021
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 3,2 earthquake struck 30 km north-east from the town of Ghazakh at the Azerbaijan-Georgia border zone at 14:49, October 18.
The Armenian Seismic Protection Service said the tremors were recorded at an intensity of 4 on the MSK scale.
The earthquake was felt at MSK 2 in the Armenian towns of Ijevan, Berd and Noyemberyan, and MSK 2-3 in Shnogh.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
