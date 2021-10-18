Ministerial Conference of the International Energy Charter will take place in Yerevan in December

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahe Gorgyan received Secretary General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak on October 18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Minsitry of Armenia, the sides discussed the cooperation agenda between Armenia and the International Energey Charter.

During the meeting, the interlocutors expressed mutual satisfaction with the current active cooperation, noting Armenia's active involvement in the various programs implemented by the Charter.

Issues related to the Ministerial Conference to be held in Yerevan on December 14-15 within the framework of the Armenian presidency at the Energy Charter Conference were discussed in detail.