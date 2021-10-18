Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October

UN International Court of Justice launches hearings over urgent measures of Azerbaijan v. Armenia case

YEREVAN, 18 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. UN International Court of Justice has launched oral hearings on urgent measures of Azerbaijan v. Armenia case. ARMENPRESS reports the Facebook page of the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the ECHR informs that the plaintiff filed a request for urgent measures, in response to which the Republic of Armenia has submitted well-founded counter-arguments.

The oral hearings will continue on October 19.








