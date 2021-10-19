State Revenue Committee Chairman holds meeting with Charge d' Affairs of Georgian Embassy in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan had a meeting with Charge d' Affairs of the Georgian Embassy in Armenia Irakli Kvanchakhadze, the SRC said in a press release.

The sides discussed the existing legal-contractual relations between Armenia and Georgia in the fields of tax and customs administration.

They both highlighted holding regular meetings between the tax and customs authorities of the two countries which allow to give quick and effective solutions to the problems.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan