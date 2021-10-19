Armenia reports 1054 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. 1054 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 284,237, the ministry of healthcare reports.

12,933 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 18.

889 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 255,821.

The death toll has risen to 5842 (37 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 21,339.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1235 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan