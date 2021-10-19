With the help of 300 mln AMD aid by Vardanyan brothers, 150 low-income families in Armenia will gain happiness

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Immediately after the 44-day War, benefactors Mikayel and Karen Vardanyans initiated a charitable program of vital significance.

150 socially vulnerable families that could not have children for years and the only way was the in vitro fertilization, were selected from all over Armenia. Ten months after launching the program, life in many families has been redefined. 45 couples are already waiting for the birth of their future babies. Others are in different stages of treatment and research.

The benefactors have provided 300 million AMD to implement the infertility coping program.