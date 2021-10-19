New Ambassador of Ireland to Armenia presents copy of credentials to deputy FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. On October 18, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gorgyan received the newly appointed Ambassador of Ireland to the Republic of Armenia Martina Feeney (with residence in Sofia), on the occasion of presenting the copy of her credentials, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a news release.

The Deputy Foreign Minister congratulated Martina Feeney upon assuming the responsible mission and expressed hope that the newly appointed Ambassador would further contribute to the strengthening of the Armenian-Irish relations and expanding the agenda of relations, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The sides reiterated mutual readiness to take steps towards intensifying the political dialogue, developing mutually beneficial cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral fields, as well as making full use of the existing potential.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister comprehensively presented the current situation around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. In this context, the importance of a full resumption of NK peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was highlighted.