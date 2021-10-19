Malta now open for fully vaccinated Armenian nationals

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Citizens of Armenia, Iraq, South Korea, and Moldova are now allowed to enter the territory of Malta as long as they are able to present a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate, ShengenVisaInfo reports.

The Maltese authorities announced last Friday, October 15, that the country has decided to recognize the certificates issued by these four countries as valid proof of immunity against the virus.

Accordingly, in line with the statement that has been made by Malta’s official travel portal, VisitMalta, all nationals of one of these countries are now permitted entry to Malta provided that their vaccination certificate meets the requirements that the country’s authorities have set.

Based on the current rules that Malta has, in order for a vaccination certificate that has been issued in Armenia, Iraq, South Korea, and Moldova to be recognized, the document should indicate that the holder has been fully immunised with one of the vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

This indicates that Armenians, Iraqis, South Koreans, and Moldovans will be allowed entry to Malta as long as their certificate proves that they have been immunised with AstraZeneca EU (Vaxzevria), Moderna (Spikevax), Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), and Pfizer/BioNTech (Comirnaty).

It has been highlighted that the vaccination certificate must indicate that at least 14 days have passed since the holder has received the last vaccine dose in order for it to be valid.