Gilead Sciences to donate Veklury for Armenia’s COVID-19 response

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company will donate 3,000 vials of Veklury (remdesivir) to help patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Armenia and 100,000 vials of Veklury to help address the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, Businesswire reports.

“As cases of COVID-19 surge again around the world, and the pandemic continues to affect the lives of so many, we remain focused on ensuring that our medicines can reach patients that need them,” said Johanna Mercier, Chief Commercial Officer, Gilead Sciences. “These donations are the latest example of our ongoing commitment, and we will continue to work together with governments, health authorities and our voluntary licensing partners to ensure access to our medicines as quickly as possible.”

The Veklury donations will complement the supply of generic remdesivir provided through Gilead’s voluntary licensing program. Gilead is working closely with distributor partners and directly with the governments of Armenia and Indonesia to coordinate these donations.

Veklury (remdesivir) is a nucleotide analog invented by Gilead, building on more than a decade of the company’s antiviral research. Veklury is the antiviral standard of care for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19. At this time, more than half of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States are treated with Veklury. Veklury is approved or authorized for temporary use in approximately 50 countries worldwide.