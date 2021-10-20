Former US Ambassador says Armenian Ombudsman’s call for creating demilitarized zone around borders is “fully justified”

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Former US Ambassador to Armenia John M Evans (2004-2006) says Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan’s proposal to create demilitarized zone around the borders of Armenia, in particular on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, “is fully justified”.

“Demilitarized zone around the borders is fully justified at this point”, John M Evans said on Twitter, commenting on the recent statement of Ombudsman Tatoyan.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan