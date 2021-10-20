CoE delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Group of Rapporteurs on Democracy of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE) led by the Permanent Representative of Sweden to the CoE, Ambassador Mårten Ehnberg visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

Deputy director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Lusine Abrahamyan welcomed the guests and introduced them on the history of the creation of the Memorial, the Museum-Institute said in a news release.

The CoE delegation members laid flowers at the Eternal Flame, honoring the innocent victims with a moment of silence.

They also toured the Museum, got acquainted with the exhibits.

At the end of the visit Mårten Ehnberg left a note in the Honorary Guest Book.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan